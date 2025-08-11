Hai Robotics Appoints Adrian Stoch As CEO Americas

ATLANTA — August 11, 2025 — Hai Robotics, a global provider of warehouse automation for inventory storage and order fulfillment, today announced the appointment of Adrian Stoch as CEO Americas, further expanding its U.S. leadership team to meet growing regional demand.

The appointment marks a strategic milestone as Hai Robotics accelerates its growth across the Americas and continues to deliver advanced Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) to some of the world’s most dynamic supply chains.

Stoch, a visionary operations executive with three decades of experience driving global supply chain transformation, brings deep expertise at the intersection of automation, AI and logistics. He joins Hai following senior leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies including Target and, most recently, GXO Logistics, where he served as Chief Automation Officer and built the company’s global automation function from the ground up — spearheading several industry-first initiatives that strengthened GXO’s position as a logistics leader.

Known for his strategic vision and executional rigor, Stoch specializes in leveraging advanced automation to drive operational excellence and unlock untapped value, applying a customer-first approach across industries and environments.

“I’m honored to join Hai Robotics at such a pivotal time,” Stoch said. “My top priority will be tackling one of the toughest challenges in warehouse automation: reliability at scale. Customers don’t want shiny innovation — they want practical solutions that deliver value and solve major supply chain problems. I look forward to driving Hai’s promise of reliable innovation by ensuring our industry-leading solutions are built to perform with consistency, confidence and measurable impact.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Adrian as CEO of the Americas,” said Richie Chen, Founder and CEO of Hai Robotics. “His passion for customer success aligns with our No. 1 value: being customer-obsessed. At Hai, we don’t just sell robots — we deliver impactful results. I’m confident that under Adrian’s leadership, Hai Americas will reach new levels of customer satisfaction and team excellence.”

Stoch’s appointment underscores Hai Robotics’ investment in world-class talent as demand rises for smart, flexible automation solutions that can easily adapt to changing warehouse environments and evolving customer needs.

He will officially begin his new role on Aug. 18, 2025.

