Roshan Paul Of Institut Für Textiltechnik Of RWTH Aachen University Included In The Stanford University List Of The World’s Top 2 Percent Of Scientists

AACHEN, Germany — July 21, 2025 — Dr Roshan Paul is one of the world’s top 2 percent of scientists. Stanford University has therefore included him in its rankings for 2021, 2022 and 2024. Roshan Paul is Platform Leader of the Smart Finishing Group at Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) of RWTH Aachen University.

“The Smart Finishing Group is driving the sustainable biotransformation of the textile processing industry, and the development of technical textiles through multifunctional finishing based on green chemistry. The Group has already established itself as a reliable partner for the industry. Our technologies can enhance the competitiveness of SMEs and the start-ups focusing on niche markets,” says Roshan Paul.

Professor Dr Gries proudly states: “The ranking recognizes Dr Paul’s global influence on the progress of science and technology. He is doing a great job at ITA. We are proud to have him in our ranks and congratulate him on his outstanding achievements!

Posted: July 24, 2025

Source: Institut für Textiltechnik of RWTH Aachen University