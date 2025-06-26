Frank Kerley Appointed Vice President Of Textile Division At Standard Textile

CINCINNATI — June 26, 2025 — Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in healthcare and hospitality textiles, has appointed Frank Kerley as Vice President of its Textile Division, effective July 1, 2025. In this role, Kerley will lead one of the company’s core businesses, with oversight of strategic direction, growth initiatives, and operational performance across its Healthcare and Hospitality textile markets.

Kerley brings deep industry experience and a proven track record of success. Since rejoining Standard Textile in 2023 as Vice President of Business Development, he has played a key role in expanding high-impact product categories including surgical textiles, Scrubin® uniform solutions, and clinical performance solutions. He provided executive guidance to Standard Textile’s Consultative Services group, which partners with healthcare providers to improve efficiency and outcomes through data-driven linen program and process optimization. In addition, Kerley helped modernize the company’s sales education strategy, introducing updated curricula and digital learning tools.

Kerley’s career with Standard Textile began in sales and sales leadership before he was promoted to Vice President of Integrated Services, where he oversaw several key corporate functions. Prior to his return, he spent 25 years at United Audit Systems, where he served as Executive Vice President and led the development and commercialization of technologically enabled services in the healthcare revenue cycle industry.

“Frank has made a meaningful impact since returning to Standard Textile,” said Alex Heiman, President of Standard Textile. “His leadership, experience and strategic vision position us well to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to our customers across the markets we serve.”

Posted: June 26, 2025

Source:Standard Textile