Jones Family Of Companies Announces Andrew Dailey As General Manager Of Jones Sustainable Packaging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April 7, 2025 — Jones Family of Companies, an industry leader in sustainable textile manufacturing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Dailey to General Manager of Jones Sustainable Packaging (JSP). In this role, Dailey brings invaluable leadership experience and industry knowledge to support Jones’ expansion targeting sustainable solutions and innovation in cold chain packaging.

Andrew Dailey is a long-time member of the Jones leadership team, playing a key role in establishing the reputation for innovation, quality, and sustainability that continues to define Jones today. He initially joined in 1991 as VP of Sales and Marketing and led sales at Jones Yarn for 25 years before transitioning to Nonwovens; he was officially named Vice President of Sales for mattress solutions in 2018. Under Dailey’s direction, both the Yarn and Nonwovens divisions were able to expand into new markets and improve their product offerings all while fostering new and existing customer relationships in alignment with Jones’ customer-focused approach to manufacturing.

“Andrew has been a crucial part of Jones since he first joined us,” said Ralph Jones III, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Jones Family of Companies. “Along with his talent and passion, he has the expertise that only comes with decades of hands-on work in the textile industry. He embodies Jones’ mission to strive for innovation and the highest standards in sustainable solutions.”

Jones Sustainable Packaging’s branded cold chain solutions, EcoFiber Packaging, is the newest addition to the Jones Family of Companies’ growing product offering, the result of a joint venture with a commitment to deliver high-quality, environmentally responsible nonwoven solutions. As a well-established and respected specialist in the industry, Dailey stepped up to facilitate the successful formation and launch of JSP. He will continue to pursue this goal as General Manager, overseeing the company’s operations and ensuring that they continue to provide exceptional customer service and product innovation.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the vision for the future Jones Family of Companies,” Dailey commented. He added, “We have an energetic team that is committed to capturing an industry leading position for sustainable solutions in cold chain packaging.”

Posted: April 8, 2025

Source: Jones Family of Companies