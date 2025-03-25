Robin Wiener Wins Award For Recycling Leadership

LONDON — March 25, 2025 — Robin Wiener has received the inaugural – “Award for Recycling Leadership 2025”.

The award, presented by the Global Recycling Foundation (GRF) for the first time this year, was made in recognition of Robin’s dedication to the importance of recycling globally.

GRF introduced this award, the vision of Founding President Ranjit Baxi, to recognize our industry leaders for their contributions, alongside its annual Recycling Heroes prize, presented to individuals and organizations for their own innovative solutions to the cause of recycling

Wiener is president of the Recycled Materials Association (REMA) and serves as the chief advocate for the recycled materials industry, promoting safe, economically sustainable and environmentally responsible recycling through education, networking and advocacy.

Under Wiener’s leadership, REMA has expanded its reach and effectiveness within the United States and globally, fostering a culture of collaboration, safety, compliance and innovation. She believes it is the recycled materials industry that is responsible for so many of the everyday items and infrastructure that we all depend upon.

Wiener joined REMA (then ISRI) in 1989 to direct the association’s environmental compliance activities, eventually becoming Assistant General Counsel and then, in 1997, was selected to lead the organization. REMA’s work promoting public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development has helped the industry continue to grow and thrive, and to be recognized for its essential role in the U.S. and global manufacturing supply chains.

In addition to her leadership of REMA, Wiener currently serves on the Boards of Keep America Beautiful — a non-profit organization that inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment — JASON Learning: Real-world STEM Curriculum available for all classrooms, and the Recycling Education and Research Foundation (ReRF). She also serves on the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)’s Electric, Electronic and EV Batteries Steering Committee and is a member of the U.S. Chamber Association Committee of 100 and the World Council of Recycling Associations.

Making the award, Baxi said: “Robin has been an outstanding leader and advocate for the crucial role recycling plays in every aspect of our lives. She has dedicated her time and energy to reminding people of how fragile the planet has become and of the central role recycling plays in preserving our precious raw materials.

“It is through the work of organizations like REMA, which represents more than1,700 companies in the US and around the world, and the extraordinary leadership of Robin Wiener that we have no hesitation in making this award.

‘The Recycling Leadership Award has been established to support leaders like Robin Wiener who individually are driving the recycling agenda forward to every corner of the world. By taking the lead they are carving a path through the barriers which prevent sustainable practices which in turn shine a powerful light on the possibilities that reuse and renewal can offer the world.”

GRF supports the promotion of recycling and the recycling industry across the world to showcase its vital role in preserving the future of the planet. It was formed in October 2018 with a mission to fund educational and awareness programs, innovation initiatives which focus on the sustainable and inclusive development of recycling across the world. The role of the Foundation is to show the world that recycling is a collective endeavor, crucial for the future of the planet. No one can act in isolation and it’s imperative that we engage with the widest population possible.

Posted: March 25, 2025

Source: The Global Recycling Foundation (GRF)