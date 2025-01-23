Courtney Harold Joins Green Theme Technologies As Head Of Marketing

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — January 23, 2025 — Green Theme Technologies (GTT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Harold as Head of Marketing. With over 25 years of experience in the textile, apparel, and footwear industries, Courtney brings a proven track record of transforming complex challenges into clear, actionable strategies that drive growth and product innovation.

“I am thrilled to join GTT and help lead the initiative to bring EMPEL’s innovative, water-free, and PFAS-free DWR technology to market,” said Courtney Harold. “GTT’s commitment to surpassing industry standards is precisely the challenge fueling my passion for solving complex problems.

I look forward to spearheading the marketing initiatives to position EMPEL as the leading brand in the DWR sustainable performance fabrics.”

As GTT continues to dominate the water-free and sustainable DWR space, Courtney’s expertise in brand building, market entry strategies, and product innovation will be instrumental in positioning EMPEL for continued growth and success.

Courtney’s career began at Hill Holliday Advertising, where she built a solid foundation for creating impactful value propositions for the retailer Marshalls. She continued to enhance this foundation as a member of the inaugural branding team at Polartec, contributing to the development of a leading brand that resonates with both consumers and industry professionals.

At Sappi Release Papers, Courtney led efforts to establish specification programs targeted at apparel and footwear product developers, resulting in a unique partnership with Nike.

For over 10 years, Courtney launched the first footwear supplier tradeshow for the world’s largest footwear tradeshow and staged the MAGIC apparel tradeshow in China, a highly complex market. She has also developed market entry strategies for several fashion, outdoor, and apparel brands entering the Chinese market, enhancing her knowledge and understanding of the supply chain, the global retail sector, and the crucial connection between product development and market positioning.

Posted: January 23, 2025

Source: Green Theme Technologies, Inc. (GTT)