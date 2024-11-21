Michelman Appoints Wilma Beaty As Chief Human Resources Officer

CINCINNATI, OH — November 21, 2024 — Michelman is pleased to announce the appointment of Wilma Beaty as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Wilma will lead Michelman’s global HR operations, driving the company’s people engagement, organizational design, and culture initiatives as it continues its strategic growth.

In her 25+ year career, Wilma has successfully served in both HR leadership and General Counsel roles, giving her a comprehensive perspective on organizational strategy. Wilma’s experience with labor and employment law allows her to navigate complex regulatory landscapes while fostering strong, people-focused environments. This dual background has enabled Wilma to drive both cultural and compliance initiatives, making her a versatile leader capable of aligning human resources and legal functions to support business growth. In her new position, Wilma will oversee a global team and ensure that Michelman’s values are at the core of its approach to business, especially as the company continues to expand.

Wilma holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law and is a member of the New York and Georgia bars. She has been recognized throughout her career for her ability to build high-performing teams and her passion for creating a collaborative, inclusive work environment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wilma to our team,” said Dr. Rick Michelman, President & CEO of Michelman. “Her unique combination of HR and legal expertise and her deep understanding of organizational development will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our global presence.”

Posted: November 21, 2024

Source: Michelman