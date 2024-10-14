Uster Technology And Gaston College Textile Technology Center Honor Raul Thomas‘s Retirement

BELMONT, N.C. — October 14, 2024 — On September 12, 2024, Associates of Uster Technology and the Gaston College Textile Technology Center joined to celebrate and honor Mr. Raul Thomas on his upcoming retirement.

Mr. Raul Thomas, who joined Uster Technologies in 1987, has led an impressive career that is rich with the numerous contributions he has made in the textiles field. Over his 37 years with Uster, Raul has taught many of our market’s top minds about what it takes to make the best quality yarn in the world. His extensive product knowledge coupled with his warm and engaging demeanor were the perfect combination for his work as a trainer, mentor, coach, and friend to many in the industry. Using his Bachelor of Science in Textile Technology degree, which he earned from the outstanding program at North Carolina State University, Raul has taught classes all over the globe, explaining our latest technological releases to lab managers, manufacturing leaders, engineers, and anyone else who wanted to know why yarn evenness is critical to making quality yarns. While he maintains his love for his alma mater, one of Raul’s favorite ways to spend his time was teaching classes at Gaston College, where he could educate and guide their amazing students, who represent the future of the textiles industry.

For all his passion and dedication, Uster Technologies is proud to honor Raul’s legacy by awarding a transfer scholarship at the Gaston College Textile Technology Center and N.C. State University Wilson College of Textiles. This scholarship marries his love for our industry, his alma mater, and his favorite place to teach. We are proud to honor his spirit by ensuring our next generation shares his passion for an industry that touches every person on this vast planet.

Posted: October 14, 2024

Source: Gaston College