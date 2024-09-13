Beaulieu International Group Announces The Appointment Of Its New CEO, Mr. Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck

WAREGEM, Belgium — September 11, 2024 — Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.) announces the appointment of its new CEO, Mr. Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck. This important step marks a new era of leadership and stability for the company.

Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck (45) has a solid background in senior leadership roles and international finance. He is moving over from AbrisoJiffy where he successfully transformed the company from a local business to a pan-European leader in protective packaging and insulation. He has a strong track record in profitability improvement, growth and building highly effective teams. Prior to that, he was CEO of food packaging company Omniform. Previously he led a start-up in Latin America. He started his career in Investment Banking in London where he spent more than 6 years executing M&A and financing transactions across Europe. He holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Brussels, a Master in Finance from Vlerick Business School and completed several Leadership courses at INSEAD.

His appointment as external and non-family CEO highlights B.I.G.’s commitment to professional and independent leadership and provides a fresh perspective on the company’s growth strategies.

“We are delighted to welcome Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck as our new CEO,” says Dominiek De Clerck, Chairman of the B.I.G. Board of Directors “His experience and fresh perspectives will be essential to identify and capitalize on new opportunities in our industry. With this appointment, we intend to enter a new phase of growth and stability and to continue to implement B.I.G.’s outlined sustainable growth strategy.”

Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck: “I am honoured to join B.I.G. at such a pivotal time. I’m very positive about the future and the opportunities ahead of us. I know periods of change can be unsettling but I’m going to focus my energy on the positive projects and those where I believe there is a huge potential to grow and to improve. Building on strong foundations but looking forward rather than backward. I would like to thank the family and the Board for their trust and I look forward to coming on board and leading B.I.G. to the next chapter of success.”

Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck takes over the torch from Pol Deturck who left the company at the end of June 2024. His official start date is still to be mutually agreed upon, but in the coming months Jean-Baptiste will gradually settle in at Beaulieu International Group.

Posted: September 13, 2024

Source: Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)