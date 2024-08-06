Tide Services’ Strategic Hires Propel National Franchise Expansion

CINCINNATI — August 6, 2024 — Tide Services, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, bolstered its franchise development team with three industry veterans in the second half of 2023. This strategic move strengthens Tide Services’ leadership and supports its goal of becoming the top provider of on-demand laundry solutions, leveraging market trends and rising consumer demand for convenience and quality.

Team members include:

Lawrence Brown, Senior Vice President, Franchising & Development : Brown brings over a decade of executive leadership and development experience, including his role as Chief Development Officer at Fat Tuesday, where he spearheaded significant capital investments and opened ~40 stores in two years. He also served as Vice President of Business Development Americas at Restaurant Brands International, managing the expansion of Burger King across the Americas.

: Brown brings over a decade of executive leadership and development experience, including his role as Chief Development Officer at Fat Tuesday, where he spearheaded significant capital investments and opened ~40 stores in two years. He also served as Vice President of Business Development Americas at Restaurant Brands International, managing the expansion of Burger King across the Americas. Ryan Stuckenberg, Director of Construction : Stuckenburg’s background is in construction and project management, having overseen over $200 million in projects annually for Luxottica stores across North America. His strategic approach to construction management and cost reduction has consistently delivered outstanding results.

: Stuckenburg’s background is in construction and project management, having overseen over $200 million in projects annually for Luxottica stores across North America. His strategic approach to construction management and cost reduction has consistently delivered outstanding results. Emilie DeBonadonna, Director of Real Estate: DeBonadonna brings expertise in real estate development and strategic planning from her previous role as Senior Manager of Development for Burger King. Her skills in market analysis, site acquisition and lease negotiations will support Tide Services’ expansion goals.

These professionals joined Emily Schneider, Director of Franchise Development, a five-year veteran of Tide Services who has played a pivotal role in the franchise’s growth and success.

Since joining Tide Services, Brown, Stuckenburg and DeBonadonna have become pivotal to the brand’s growth strategy. Their efforts in converting existing dry-cleaner locations and planning the opening of hundreds of new Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners sites over the next two years are accelerating the company’s expansion. Tide Services’ “roll-up” consolidation strategy capitalizes on the fragmented dry-cleaning and laundromat industries, strengthening and expanding the iconic Tide brand by building new organic locations and offering successful operators an opportunity to sell.

“Our team’s combined expertise is driving Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat to new heights,” said Andrew Gibson, CEO of Tide Services. “Alongside Emily Schneider, the team is crucial to our ambitious expansion plans and our goal of becoming the leading brand in the industry.”

Looking ahead, Tide Services is targeting major national markets while enhancing its presence in existing ones. The franchise development team is actively seeking well-capitalized multi-unit operators to join the Tide Services network.

Tide Services stands out for its commitment to sustainability, employing eco-friendly cleaning solutions and advanced technology to provide exceptional convenience and efficiency. With Tide, cleanliness and innovation go hand in hand. If it’s got to be clean, it’s got to be Tide!

For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.com.

Source: Tide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company