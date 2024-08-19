Hamilton International Hires Jay Hertwig As Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

ATLANTA, GA— August 19, 2024 — Hamilton International, a diversified industrial yarn and fabric solution provider to manufacturers across North America, has hired Jay Hertwig as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for managing the sales and marketing activities for the entire company. Jay comes to Hamilton with more than 30 years of experience in the global textile industry.

Founded in 2007, Hamilton International is a customer-focused company that leverages its extensive international resources and supply chain expertise to provide solutions for customers. Hamilton provides warehousing, inventory management, and consignment solutions along with other tools for process enhancements to support the growth of our customers’ business. With global headquarters in Atlanta and representatives located in strategic locations around the world, we provide our customers with access to a vast global network of suppliers.

Jay Hertwig

With 30 years of experience in the global textile industry, Jay Hertwig is an accomplished executive with a unique combination of product development, sales and marketing skills. He is known for developing and commercializing new products through effective branding and marketing.

Hertwig has actively brought innovation and sustainability to leading brands and retailers in the apparel, automotive, furnishings, footwear, medical and industrial markets. He has worked directly with well-known brands such as Adidas, Cintas, Ford, Haggar, HON, Levi/Dockers, Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, Under Armour and Walmart.

Hertwig is a graduate of the University of Georgia and holds a bachelor of arts in communication studies.

Posted: August 19, 2024

Source: Hamilton International