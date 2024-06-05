Patricia McCaul, AIA, LEED AP, Principal At Rottet Studio Receives Drexel University’s Drexel 100 Award

PHILADELPHIA — June 5, 2024 — Patricia McCaul, AIA, LEED AP, and Principal at the celebrated architecture and interior design firm Rottet Studio, was inducted into Drexel University’s Drexel 100 on May 1o, 2024.

The Drexel 100 award has been bestowed upon distinguished Drexel University alumni every two years since 1992 (the Centennial celebration of the founding of Drexel University). It recognizes Patricia’s remarkable contributions to the field of architecture and design as well as Rottet Studio’s ongoing dedication to nurturing future talents through the Drexel Co-Op program.

McCaul has been with Rottet Studio since its inception in May 2008, following a 14-year career with DMJM Rottet in Los Angeles where she served as a Senior Associate and worked alongside Rottet Studio Principals Lauren Rottet and Richard Riveire.

“Patricia has been highly influential in Rottet Studio’s success over the past decade and especially in the last couple years, devoting her time and extreme diligence to the details of our projects from coast to coast, while keeping our clients happy and mentoring her team with a positive attitude that is simply unmatched,” said Rottet. “All of us at Rottet Studio congratulate her for this significant professional accomplishment.”

Posted: June 5, 2024

Source: Rottet Studio