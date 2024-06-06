JLA Home Expands Leadership With Industry Veteran Brett Rife To Lead New Hospitality Division

CHICAGO, IL — June 6, 2024 — JLA, a supplier of textiles, décor, and furniture, is thrilled to announce the addition of Brett Rife as President of Sales and Divisional Leader of Hospitality. Reporting directly to CEO Edmund Jin, Rife will spearhead the company’s efforts to build and grow its presence in the hospitality sector. Jin commented, “Brett’s extensive experience in textiles and hospitality, along with his deep product knowledge and esteemed industry reputation, make him the ideal choice to lead this new venture.”

The hospitality industry has long been a target for many textile companies. JLA is uniquely positioned to thrive in this space thanks to its established businesses and robust e-commerce platform. Rife will oversee the Hospitality division, acting as a conduit to all avenues of hospitality, from international brands to small independent hotels, and the distribution networks that serve them. He will also explore innovative ways to integrate hospitality with JLA’s other businesses. Extending into the hospitality category is a natural progression for JLA. “We are excited to have Brett Rife join the JLA Home family to build and lead this new division with the strong backing of JLA’s financial and sourcing capacity. We will give 100% support to ensure its success,” said CEO Edmund Jin.

Rife brings nearly 25 years in textiles and 23 years in hospitality to his new role, having most recently served as VP of Sales for Keeco. He successfully led the hospitality division through Keeco’s merger with Hollander in late 2022. Additionally, Rife has been an active board member for the Home Fashion Products Association (HFPA) and Chairman of the American Down and Feather Council (a subsection of the HFPA). Rife remarked, “The hospitality industry is dynamic, showing resilience and growth across various product categories as it recovers from the pandemic. There are numerous unexplored intersections between hospitality and retail, institutional, healthcare, e-commerce, and more. I look forward to exploring these avenues with JLA.”

Continuing to be based in Chicago, Rife will collaborate with JLA’s global offices to develop the business. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Joining JLA combines my passions for product development and knowledge, with the opportunity to deepen relationships with industry experts and leaders. JLA’s innovation and growth across categories are impressive, and I am excited to join their journey.”

Posted: June 6, 2024

Source: E&E Co., Ltd (DBA JLA Home)