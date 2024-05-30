Loepfe Brothers Ltd. Appoints Markus Kleindorp As New CEO

WETZIKON, Switzerland — May 30, 2024 — Loepfe Brothers Ltd. has embarked on a new chapter with the appointment of Markus Kleindorp as the new CEO, ushering in a fresh era of leadership. Former CEO Ralph Mennicke’s departure prompts restructuring, including the addition of Gregor Stalder as CFO. With this seasoned team, Loepfe aims to maintain its excellence in the textile industry.

Since the beginning of May, Loepfe Brothers Ltd. has been led by a new management team. The board of directors has appointed Kleindorp as the new CEO of Loepfe. Kleindorp brings a wealth of experience from his tenure within the Vandewiele Group and as the former CEO of MEMMINGER-IRO GmbH, offering deep insights into the textile industry.

After four years of dedicated service, the former CEO of Loepfe, Mennicke has decided to embark on new professional endeavors, signaling a change in leadership for the company. The board of directors acknowledges Mennicke’s resignation and extends gratitude for his contributions to Loepfe’s journey.

Furthermore, Loepfe is seizing this moment to restructure its management team, reinforcing it with an individual possessing extensive business expertise. We are delighted to introduce Gregor Stalder as the new CFO of Loepfe. Stalder is a proven expert in finance and has long-term experience in the position of a CFO.

With this accomplished leadership team in place, Loepfe is poised to continue its trajectory of excellence in the textile industry. We thank our stakeholders for their ongoing support and partnership as we embark on this exciting journey together.

Posted: May 30, 2024

Source: Loepfe Brothers Ltd. – part of the Vandewiele Group