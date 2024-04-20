Warehousing/Logistics Industry Veteran Terry L. Kiesling Joins Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) As Business Development Manager

ORION, MI — April 18, 2024 — Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North American supplier of automation engineering, specializing in advanced material handling, system integration, and cutting-edge autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehousing and logistics, today announced the strategic hire of Terry L. Kiesling as Business Development Manager.

Working together with Vice President of Sales Scott Kilpatrick, Kiesling will focus on offering leading-edge robotics solutions to the warehousing and logistics industry that integrate advanced vision technology and AI, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), conveyors, box erectors, and more. Kiesling will also offer sales support for ROBiN, developed by AMT, a robotic AI-enabled system designed to improve the process of removing and organizing layers of products on pallets for integration into automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS).

“We are thrilled to welcome Terry to our team, where her expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the robot revolution forward,” said Scott Kilpatrick, Vice President of Sales at AMT. “Terry’s extensive experience in industrial automation solutions will be invaluable to our clients, especially in the warehousing and distribution sectors where she has deep domain experience and strong connections.”

“I’m thrilled to join this esteemed team at AMT,” said Kiesling. “It’s truly inspiring to collaborate with such a highly skilled group who not only prioritize their customers but also foster a culture that values every member of the team. From internal dynamics to project delivery, attention to detail is paramount, making every initiative a testament to our commitment to excellence. Here, ‘dynamic,’ ‘skillful,’ and ‘fun’ aren’t just words – they’re the ethos that drives us forward, ensuring success at every turn.”

Kiesling is a seasoned global account manager with a strong history in key account growth and strategy development. Her background includes extensive experience in the automation, networking, and test and measurement industries, where she has successfully delivered high-impact solutions. Her strengths include an understanding of international markets, development of revenue-generating strategies, and management of complex negotiations. Her expertise also encompasses key account development, sales territory expansion, market intelligence, and national account management. Prior to joining Applied Manufacturing Technologies, Kiesling served as global account manager at Omron Automation Americas.

A FANUC Authorized System Integrator and three-time winner of the FANUC Sales Growth Award, AMT offers full-service systems integration, specializing in end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company’s solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage, and many other industries.

Posted: April 20, 2024

Source: Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT)