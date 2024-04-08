John Witkowski Appointed President & CEO Of Solesis

TELFORD, Pa. — APRIL 8, 2024 — Solesis, a custom designer, developer, and manufacturer of textile- and polymer-based healthcare solutions for the medical device and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce that John Witkowski has been appointed as the new President & CEO, effective immediately. In this role, Witkowski is responsible for developing the strategic priorities for Solesis and executing world-class business operations to support customers and drive long-term, sustainable growth.

“John brings nearly 30 years of experience across the medical device and biopharmaceutical industries,” said George Aitken-Davies, Chairman of the Board of Solesis. “He is well positioned to lead Solesis in its next phase of growth and brings a strong track record of building high-quality businesses, both organically and through M&A.”

Most recently, Witkowski served as President of DSM Biomedical, the global biomaterials division of dsm-firmenich, where he led a significant period of transformational growth. He previously served in a number of executive leadership roles including President CMS of Bemis Manufacturing Company, General Manager of Nypro Healthcare (acquired by Jabil Circuits) and Vice President of Operations and Quality of Knee Creations (acquired by Zimmer Biomet).

“Joining a leader in the MedTech and Biopharma industries is exciting, especially when coupled with a period of growth like Solesis is currently experiencing,” said John Witkowski, President & CEO of Solesis. “I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the team to support our customers, ultimately helping patients lead healthier lives.”

Posted: April 8, 2024

Source: Solesis