Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Announces The Appointment Of James F. Howe to the position of President, Motion

ATLANTA — March 21, 2024 — Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today that its board of directors has appointed James F. Howe to the position of President, Motion, the company’s industrial business, effective April 1, 2024. With nearly three decades of dedicated service to the company, Mr. Howe brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Most recently, Mr. Howe served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial and Technology Officer, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the corporate trajectory of Motion. His leadership in overseeing eCommerce, strategic pricing, sales excellence, corporate accounts and human resources has been instrumental in driving the company’s success.

In his new capacity, Mr. Howe will continue to report to Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America.

“James has an impressive history, having served in numerous executive roles during his long career at Motion,” said Paul Donahue, Chairman and CEO. “His extensive experience makes him an excellent choice to lead Motion. We feel confident that under James’s leadership, our talented and experienced Motion team will continue to achieve great results.”

Posted: April 8, 2024

Source: Genuine Parts Company