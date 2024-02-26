X-Rite Incorporated Appoints Jeff McKee As President

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— February 26, 2024 — X-Rite Incorporated, a global supplier of color science and technology, proudly announced the appointment of Jeff McKee from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the role of President.

The strategic promotion reflects McKee’s 20 years of unwavering dedication to X-Rite and his commitment to customer excellence. In his new role, McKee will lead the company into the future of digital color management, automation, and 3D visualization.

X-Rite is an operating company in Veralto’s Product Quality and Innovation segment, which helps customers safeguard everyday essentials by protecting the food supply chain, enabling the delivery of verified pharmaceuticals, and ensuring product quality, freshness, and consistency.

Throughout his tenure at X-Rite, McKee has demonstrated leadership across various roles, and his insights have been instrumental in shaping X-Rite’s long-term success. He has overseen the finance, information technologies, and global services businesses, including inside sales, order entry, product management, and service centers. In addition, he played a pivotal role in facilitating the company’s M&A strategy through several strategic acquisitions.

“It couldn’t be a more exciting and important time to be leading X-Rite, as customers face new business challenges and make moves to create more sustainable manufacturing processes,” said McKee. “Our company is fueled by an incredible team of talented associates, and I look forward to working with them as we expand and innovate our portfolio of solutions and continue to deliver world-class service.”

“As we look ahead, Jeff’s vision for the color science and technology market aligns seamlessly with Veralto’s mission to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future,” said Mattias Byström, Senior Vice President, Product Quality and Innovation, Veralto. “Under his leadership, X-Rite will continue to innovate across hardware, software, and services, delivering digital workflow solutions that help customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Posted: February 26, 2024

Source: X-Rite Incorporated