Web Industries Names Megan Glidden Chief Financial Officer

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — January 16, 2024 — Web Industries Inc., a global manufacturing partner in the aerospace, medical, personal and home care, and industrial markets, has named Megan Glidden, CPA, as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 15.

“Web Industries conducts business in some of the world’s most dynamic industries,” Glidden said. “I look forward to further advancing our financial functions in ways that not only benefit Web Industries, but also our customers, partners and suppliers.”

“Megan comes to Web Industries with a diverse background of foundational roles and business experiences, said Web Industries President and CEO John Madej. We look forward to her contribution to our team.”

Glidden comes to Web Industries from Shirley, Mass.-based Bemis Associates Inc., a privately owned manufacturer, where she most recently served as vice president of finance and global financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Before that, Glidden held finance roles of increasing responsibility at Boston-based McGladrey and Pullen (now RSM), iProspect and Schafer Corp.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and accounting and a master’s degree in accountancy from Bentley University. She also attended the Senior Executive Chief Financial Officer program at Columbia University.

Glidden will be based at Web Industries’ corporate headquarters in Marlborough, reporting directly to Madej.

Posted: January 16, 2024

Source: Web Industries Inc.