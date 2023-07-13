Global Shop Solutions VP Of Operations & Service Achieves 25-Year Milestone

THE WOODLANDS, TX — July 13, 2023 — It’s rare to find employees who work 25 years at the same company, especially in the volatile software industry. That’s why Global Shop Solutions, a leading provider of ERP software for manufacturers, is proud to announce the 25th anniversary of Mike Melzer, Vice President of Operations & Service.

“At Global Shop Solutions headquarters, Mike is often the first to arrive and the last to leave,” says Dusty Alexander, President and CEO of Global Shop Solutions. “We deeply appreciate his energy, integrity, loyalty, and knack for addressing our customers’ most challenging issues. As I’ve often said during our numerous customer visits together, standing alongside Mike makes me feel 10 feet tall – together, we can tackle anything!

“Others aptly refer to Mike as our Swiss Army knife™,’ highlighting his ability to create simple solutions to complex problems that others have struggled with,” adds Alexander. “It’s a rare and valuable gift that Mike possesses. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mike and look forward to many more days at headquarters, Game Day trainings, and customer visits as we continue our mission to elevate manufacturers from good to great!”

Melzer earned his Engineering degree at Colorado School of Mines and joined Global Shop Solutions shortly thereafter. Starting out in service and consulting, he spent much of his time on the road converting customers to the latest version of Global Shop Solutions ERP software. The experience taught Melzer how to build good working relationships with customers and brainstorm better ways to get things done. It also paved the way for what was to come.

About two years into his tenure with the company, Melzer was chosen to run the company’s service department. Since then, his creative thinking and leadership skills have helped Global Shop Solutions grow from a small family business operating in the U.S. to a globally respected ERP provider.

“Mike is highly regarded by customers and Global Shop Solutions employees,” says Alexander. “He still travels frequently to help customers find unique solutions to ERP situations that require out-of-the-box thinking. When back at the office, he devotes significant time to making sure the company keeps employees engaged in their jobs by offering opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers.”

Melzer is a skilled, experienced and dedicated person who oversees the vital job of keeping Global Shop Solutions customers happy. What has kept Melzer on board for 25 years?

“This company is exceptional to work for,” says Melzer. “I love traveling, helping people solve problems, teaching customers and coaching employees. Most of all, Global Shop Solutions is a great group of people. We have a world-class ERP product that I am proud of, but what separates us from the competition is our people.”

Source: Global Shop Solutions