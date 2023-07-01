1Concier Announces The Appointment Of A New CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — July 20, 2023 — Tony R. Smith has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of 1Concier, an industry-leading provider of high-quality linen products, formed through the merger of Riegel Linen, T-Y Group, and Harbor Linen. 1Concier’s mission is to be the number one linen solution for the Hospitality, Healthcare, and Commercial Laundry markets.

Tony succeeds outgoing CEO Chris Nelson, who has decided to step down to focus on his family. Chris was responsible for leading the integration of Riegel Linen, T-Y Group, and Harbor Linen and rebranding them into 1Concier.

“Tony is a seasoned leader with an outstanding track record of accomplishments and success. With over 30 years of experience in the bedding and durable goods industry, he has held senior executive positions at Sealy Corporation, International Bedding Corporation, Simmons Bedding, and Serta Simmons Bedding, including CEO, COO, and President,” said Travis Dziubla, Principal at Lion Equity Partners.

Tony comes to 1Concier from MITY Incorporated where he served as their CEO for the last 4 years. MITY Incorporated is a leading global supplier of furniture, fixtures, and mobility products serving many markets, including hospitality, senior living, restaurant, and e-commerce.

“As we enter this new chapter, my vision for our company is to embrace transparency, collaboration, and accountability as the cornerstones of our culture,” said Smith. “By doing so, we aim to attract top talent, exceed customer expectations, and foster sustainable growth. My management style is to create close partnerships within the internal 1Concier team, with our customers, and with our vendors. My goal is to enable all our stakeholders to share in the remarkable achievements we will accomplish together.”

Posted: July 21, 2023

Source: 1CONCIER