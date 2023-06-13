Origin Materials Announces Appointment Of Jim Stephanou To Board Of Directors

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — June 12, 2023 — Origin Materials (“Origin”), a carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced the appointment of James (“Jim”) Stephanou to the Origin Board of Directors, effective June 12. Mr. Stephanou will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit and Compensation Committees.

“Jim’s proven track record leading manufacturing and technology initiatives for global companies complements the skill set of our current Board of Directors,” said John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials. “We believe Jim’s expertise will prove invaluable as we ramp up Origin 1 operations throughout the year and begin commercial production.”

“With an extensive background leading engineering and manufacturing operations, Jim will be a tremendous addition to our Board,” said Rich Riley, Co-CEO of Origin Materials. “We are thrilled to welcome Jim as we continue advancing toward commercial production to begin to meet our over $9 billion in customer demand.”

Mr. Stephanou brings over thirty years of experience in manufacturing operations and engineering, including his current role as CEO of IPS (Integrated Project Services), an engineering and construction services provider to the life sciences sector. Previously, he served as Vice President and Head of Engineering and Projects at Merck & Co., Inc., a position he held from 2015 to 2023. Prior to joining Merck, he held various leadership positions at Bayer Corp. for over a decade, including roles as Vice President of Engineering and General Manager, Vice President of Global Asset Management, Vice President and Plant Manager for Manufacturing and Technology, and Regional Director of Engineering and Maintenance. Mr. Stephanou joined Lyondell Basell Industries N.V. in 1988 and held a variety of supervisory positions with the company before being named Manager of Maintenance and Reliability in 2000. Mr. Stephanou holds a mechanical engineering degree from Drexel University.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Origin Materials and look forward to helping to bring the company’s breakthrough technology to market,” said Mr. Stephanou. “I believe my work in manufacturing operations, engineering, and construction services will lend itself well to Origin’s efforts to construct and start up their new world-class manufacturing facilities.”

Posted: June 13, 2023

Source: Origin Materials