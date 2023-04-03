Origin Materials Announces Two New Appointments To Board Of Directors

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — April 3, 2023 — Origin Materials (“Origin”), a carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced the appointments of Craig Rogerson and R. Tony Tripeny to the Origin Board of Directors. Mr. Rogerson will also serve as a member of the Board’s Audit and Compensation Committees, and Mr. Tripeny will be joining the Audit and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees, effective May 1.

The new directors’ wealth of experience in operations, strategy, corporate finance, and M&A across the chemicals and materials science industries will support Origin’s mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.

“We are pleased to add two accomplished, seasoned business leaders with deep expertise leading world-class chemicals and materials science companies to the Origin Board,” said John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials. “I look forward to working with Craig and Tony as we advance in our journey to decarbonize the world’s materials.”

“We believe Craig and Tony will bring valuable and highly relevant operating expertise to Origin and will be a tremendous benefit as we start commercial production and begin to satisfy over $9.3 billion in total customer demand,” said Rich Riley, Co-CEO of Origin Materials. “They will be outstanding additions to our Board.”

Mr. Rogerson has four decades of executive experience leading private and publicly held specialty chemical companies. He served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hexion Inc., a leading global producer of adhesives and performance materials, from July 2017 until his retirement in January 2023. Previously, he served from December 2008 to April 2017 as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Chemtura Corporation, a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. Mr. Rogerson also served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hercules Incorporated from December 2003 until November 2008. He currently serves as independent board chair of PPL Corporation and on the boards of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. He also previously served on the boards of Ashland Global Holdings Inc., the Society of Chemical Industry and the American Chemistry Council. Mr. Rogerson holds a chemical engineering degree from Michigan State University, and continues to serve on the Michigan State University College of Engineering Alumni board and on the advisory board of the Michigan State University Chemical Engineering & Materials Science Department.

Mr. Tripeny brings over three decades of significant operational, strategy, and M&A experience, extensive knowledge of the manufacturing, technology, and materials science industries, and a background in international corporate finance. Since 2022, he has served as a director at Mesa Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of life science tools and critical quality control solutions. During his 36-year career with Corning, Incorporated, a global leading innovator in materials science, Mr. Tripeny held various, progressive leadership roles in the areas of corporate accounting and finance, including Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. He also served on the board of Hardinge Inc. from 2012 to 2018 and as a Financial Analyst for GKN Automotive Inc. from 1981 to 1985. Mr. Tripeny holds an economics degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and is a member of the Financial Executives Institute and the Institute of Management Accounting.

“Origin Materials is an exceptional company, and I am honored to join the Board of Directors to help accelerate their growth and their customers’ transition to net zero,” said Mr. Rogerson. “The company’s patented breakthrough platform technology for producing recyclable and sustainable materials makes climate action possible, and I look forward to the opportunity to join the talented Origin team as we work to execute the company’s growth strategy and scale its transformative technology.”

“I am very excited to join Origin’s Board at such a pivotal time for the Company,” said Mr. Tripeny. “I am energized to work alongside this top-notch group of individuals united by the same mission to accelerate the shift to low- and negative-emission materials, and I look forward to bringing my finance, operational and management experience into play as Origin continues to execute on its global growth strategy.”

