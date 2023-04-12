Champion Thread Welcomes Larry Radford As USA Dyehouse Manager

GASTONIA, North Carolina — April 12, 2023 — Champion Thread welcomes package dyeing expert Larry Radford to the role of Dyehouse Manager for its all-new, South Carolina thread and yarn dyeing facility. Radford brings over two decades of dyehouse color lab, production technology, and operations management experience to head the company’s bold new investment in the U.S.A. manufacturing and textile workforce.

Mr. Radford developed his skills in color shade matching, equipment operation, and process optimization over 20 years of prior dyehouse supervisory and management experience with Mastercraft Fabrics and Spectrum Dyed Yarns in the Carolinas.

Champion Thread President Matt Poovey noted that “Larry brings extensive subject matter expertise that ensures we will continue to raise the customer service bar for quality, productivity, sustainability and workforce development through a domestic supply chain.”

Posted: April 12, 2023

Source: Champion Thread Company®