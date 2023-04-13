Apex Mills Appoints Joan Izzo as Senior Marketing Manager

INWOOD, NY — April 13, 2023 — Apex Mills, a fully integrated domestic supplier and manufacturer of custom technical and specialty textiles and fabrics, has named Joan Izzo as new Senior Marketing Manager. She will build greater awareness of the company brand as an innovative supplier and fabricator as well as promote newly expanded capabilities. She brings 25 years of experience with global manufacturers of fibers, fabrics, elastomeric films, and engineered materials across a wide variety of industries.

Most recently, she was Marketing Director at INDA, the Association of the Nonwovens Industry. Izzo has strong expertise in the Fortune 500 B2B arena, marketing to diverse sectors including apparel, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, filtration and furnishings. Apex Mills’ recent acquisition of the former Hanesbrands Inc. facility in Woolwine, VA offers new opportunities for its customers, “With her excellent experience, Joan will increase awareness of Apex Mills by marketing our innovative solutions for customers seeking high quality, made in USA products,” said Jonathan Kurz, Apex Mills President and Chief Executive Officer. “She will play a critical role in developing and supporting growth strategies.”

The 240,000 sq. ft. facility, operating under the name Insight Textiles, has a long history of producing critical quality elastomeric fabrics for the intimate apparel and shapewear industries. New offerings include elastomeric fabrics used in the orthopedic, medical, hospitality, and home furnishings industries. This plant, in combination with Apex Mill’s increasing capacity and diversity of three-dimensional knitting capabilities further enhances its position as a leading supplier of domestic spacer fabrics known for innovative performance, breathability, and durability. In addition to knitting, this facility provides dyeing, finishing and surface treatments for the most demanding applications.

“I am excited to join Apex Mills and be part of enhancing the customer experience,” Izzo said.

Posted: April 13, 2023

Source: Apex Mills