Sattler® Outdura® Appoints Caldwell And Talbert To Lead Sales Teams

HUDSON, N.C. — February 10, 2023 — Sattler Outdura, a division of The Sattler Group, Austria, announced that Chris Caldwell, current product manager for Outdura casual furniture and Sattler shade fabrics, has taken on the new responsibility of sales manager for Outdura. Julie Talbert has also joined the Outdura team as a sales manager. Both positions report to Ulrich Tombuelt, Sattler Outdura CEO.

As our product manager, Caldwell was responsible for the development, analysis and management of all furniture and shade fabrics as well as working closely with sales and business development to enhance Outdura’s image and create long-term value to the organization. “Chris has done a wonderful job growing our business and has taken us to the next level in sales, delivery and overall service so moving into the position as sales manager is natural progression for his skills set,” Tombuelt stated. “Plus, his in-depth product knowledge will be a great asset to our customers as he helps them resolve their fabric needs.”

Talbert joins Outdura with a strong textile background working as a director of product development, outbound sales representative and as a merchandising and design specialist in the industry. “Julie’s extensive experience in textiles along with her in-depth design knowledge and customer service expertise will prove to be extremely beneficial for us and especially our customers as she undertakes this new sales manager position,” Tombuelt added

“We decided to let both Chris and Julie work across the country, instead of in territories, focusing on the companies and people that they have cultivated meaningful relationships with. I am confident that with their broad backgrounds, product knowledge, and network of contacts, both will be successful in maintaining and developing strategic new channels of business for our Outdura line of solution-dyed acrylic fabrics,” Tombuelt concluded

Posted: February 10, 2023

Source: Outdura