Rand Ledbetter To Retire After Twenty Year Career, Herculite Products Inc.

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — January 31, 2023 — Herculite Products Inc., a developer and manufacturer of high performance and custom fabrics, has announced that Rand Ledbetter will retire after 30 years in the textile industry.

For more than 20 years, Ledbetter has served as a well-known, and well-respected member of the Herculite team, and has been a leader in the larger industrial textile community for more than 30. In his role as Western Regional Sales Manager, Ledbetter has worked tirelessly in support of our mission helping our customers to grow their business, which has allowed Herculite Products to expand our presence on the West Coast.

Ledbetter is retiring at the end of January to spend more time with his wife and extended family. He is also looking forward to being more involved at his church and pursuing other ministry opportunities related to his faith.

Please join Herculite in congratulating Ledbetter on his long and successful career.

Posted: January 31, 2023

Source: Herculite Products Inc.