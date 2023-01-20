Darn Tough Vermont® Brings On Kristen Graf As Global Director Of Environmental And Social Responsibility

NORTHFIELD, VT — January 19, 2023 — Darn Tough Vermont, the fastest-growing American manufacturer of performance outdoor and lifestyle socks, announces the addition of Kristen Graf as Global Director, Environmental and Social Responsibility. Graf is stepping into the role with two decades of experience in developing and overseeing sustainability and equity programs. Building off her personal passions, Graf will leverage her skillset to shift towards corporate engagement and the outdoor industry, helping Darn Tough to continue to navigate the trail of environmental and social accountability.

“Having Kristen in this new role ensures that we continue to do and be the best that we possibly can be in regards to both environmental and social responsibility,” said Ric Cabot, President, and CEO of Darn Tough. “Her passion and background in social responsibility will play a big part in who we are as a brand moving forward.”

As Global Director of Environmental and Social Responsibility, Graf’s responsibilities will focus heavily on the brand’s mission to produce quality socks while positively affecting the environment and the community.

“Having the opportunity to work with a brand like Darn Tough that is made here in the USA was ideal for me,” explains Graf. “I am excited for the brand, especially in today’s landscape where I believe American manufacturing can and should be leading on sustainability and equity. There’s a lot already being done, and a lot we are going to do in the future.”

Graf holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural and Biological Engineering from Cornell University, and is a Senior Fellow in the Environmental Leadership Program. Previously, Graf served as the Executive Director of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), received a career achievement award from the US Department of Energy’s C3E Initiative, and was named 2022 Green Power Leader of the Year by the Center for Resource Solutions.

Posted: January 20, 2023

Source: Darn Tough Vermont