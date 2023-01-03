British Dyer And Printer Pincroft, Makes Strategic Move For Business Growth

ADLINGTON, England — January 3, 2023 — Pincroft — a commission textile dyer, printer and finisher — has announced the strategic appointment of Louise Sheridan as the company’s new Business Development manager, as part of the business’ growth plan for the coming years.

With an extensive career in textiles spanning almost 20 years, Louise’s experience includes nonwovens, contract upholstery and technical textiles with her last role at Waxman Fibres focusing on the technical and business development of flame retardant and antistatic fibres for personal protective equipment covering the United Kingdom and mainland Europe.

“I am very excited to Join the Pincroft team where with my experience of the industry I aim to maximize sales and new business development for all aspects of commission services, including pretreatment, dyeing, printing and finishing of textiles,” Sheridan said.

“With Pincroft being a world leader in camouflage printing with a wealth of expert talent, my immediate focus will be on sharing this expertise and know-how with new and existing customers in the defence and military sectors.”

Pincroft’s Managing Director Mike Collins, added: “The appointment of Louise as our Business Development Manager is a great step forward for the company’s growth plan in the coming years, where we focus on maximising the market’s knowledge of our vast 130 years of expertise in commission dyeing, printing and finishing of fabrics.

Source: Pincroft