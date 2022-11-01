Global Sourcing Platform BuyHive Appoints Inaugural Advisory Board

NEW YORK CITY/HONG KONG — October 27, 2022 — Hong Kong-based startup and B2B tech-enabled global sourcing platform BuyHive today announced its first Advisory Board comprising three senior global supply chain experts from Walmart, Gap, Tesco, Carrefour and Flextronics.

The Advisory Board will support BuyHive’s leadership team by providing input on the company’s business strategy, product roadmap, and fundraising, in support of BuyHive’s efforts to scale the business.

Minesh Pore, CEO and Co-Founder of BuyHive said, “We at BuyHive have an ambitious strategy to fundamentally change how small and mid-sized buyers around the world procure goods from international markets, by democratizing the process via expert-assisted sourcing to bring it within easy reach of global buyers. Our vision for BuyHive is to become the world’s most trusted, transparent and reliable sourcing platform for global retail buyers that are small and medium in size. The newly formed BuyHive Advisory Board has members with impeccable credentials and strong expertise in the global supply chain industry, and we look forward to their guidance and support to help us realize our vision.”

The inaugural BuyHive Advisory Board includes Zixiao Pan – Chief Revenue Officer at PCH International; Jimmy Ku – Head of Growth at Flutterwave and Venture Partner at 10X Capital; and Christophe Roussel – leading global sourcing and supply chain expert and an industry veteran.

In addition to her role at PCH International, Zixiao is also a Venture Advisor to Mu Ventures and Anthropocene Ventures, where she tracks cutting-edge supply chain technologies transforming global commerce, including infrastructure, robotics, automation, and software & data. She has earlier held senior level roles in corporate strategy, product innovation, and strategic investments at various organizations in the US and China.

“Global sourcing and procurement has dramatically changed in the post-pandemic age and BuyHive is navigating this transition admirably, by leveraging technology to make sourcing painless for small and mid-sized buyers around the world. Filling the trust gap and addressing the needs of global buyers wanting to source high-quality products while minimizing risk is an important value addition that their platform brings,” Zixiao said.

As Venture Partner at 10X Capital, the most active VC in the United States, Ku assists the portfolio companies with discussions around growth and fundraising. He is also a prolific angel investor and an advisor to several startups and established companies. As Flutterwave’s Head of Growth for developed markets, he is building teams to grow the business in North America and Europe. Flutterwave is Africa’s largest payments infrastructure company by reach that serves over 900,000 businesses globally.

“The importance of ecommerce has grown during the pandemic. But the underlying technological solutions powering the sourcing industry hasn’t changed much. BuyHive is the sourcing solution for the 21st century and I’m honored to be joining the BuyHive team as an Advisor because they are addressing an important sourcing issue, have a seasoned team of experts that has built a product with product-market fit, and have a $4.9 trillion market opportunity ahead. In just over two years, BuyHive has already built the world’s largest network of sourcing experts (over 5000) with experience from top global brands and have contributed to the data and insights that make BuyHive the most trusted, effortless sourcing platform for supplier and product data anywhere,” Ku said.

Roussel is a leading global sourcing and supply chain expert who has led the sourcing functions for several global retail giants, including GAP, Tesco and Carrefour. He has more than 25 years of experience in building, shaping, and transforming international sourcing, supply chains and product development.

“I am happy to join BuyHive’s Advisory Board and work with the team to spearhead a revolution in global sourcing. The leadership team at BuyHive has a finger on the pulse of the global buyer community and I am confident that their platform is poised to transform sourcing and procurement for small and mid-sized companies around the world,” Roussel said.

BuyHive provides buyers, including small and mid-sized retailers or D2C brand owners, with a trustworthy and high-quality sourcing experience through its platform. It connects buyers with freelance sourcing experts in the world’s leading sourcing markets who know the best suppliers from their professional work experience.

BuyHive’s platform offers buyers worldwide access to more than 5,000 independent and local sourcing experts. They specialize in all major consumer product categories, including Fashion, Textiles & Fabrics, Home, Kitchen & Office Décor, Garden & Outdoor, Electronics, Travel, DIY, and Toys.

Posted November 1, 2022

Source: BuyHive