Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces Leadership Promotion

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — October 13, 2022 — Rocky Brands, Inc. today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tom Robertson has been promoted to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Robertson will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day business operations of the Company.

“Establishing the role of Chief Operating Officer is an important milestone for Rocky Brands as we take the next step forward in driving profitable growth through operational efficiency,” said Jason Brooks, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “Tom’s contributions since he joined our organization have played a key role in our many successes, and I know he is well-equipped to help us maximize our opportunities in his new role in the years ahead.”

Robertson, a Certified Public Accountant, has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since May 2018 and as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from March 2017 to May 2018. He previously served as Senior Financial Analyst since joining the Company in October 2016.

“I am honored to have been chosen to take on this new role for the Company,” said Robertson. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jason and our talented operations teams as we position Rocky Brands to deliver enhanced profitability through operational improvement.”

A search for a new Chief Financial Officer will begin immediately. Robertson will continue to serve in the role of CFO until the Company identifies his replacement. The company also announced today that David Dixon, President, Manufacturing/Sourcing Operations, has stepped down from his role effective immediately.

“We very much appreciate David’s contributions to Rocky Brands,” added Brooks. “We wish David the best in the next phase of his career and are grateful for his partnership over the past 29 years.”

Posted: October 14, 2022

Source: Rocky Brands, Inc.