Devan Chemicals Appoints New Managing Director

RONSE, Belgium — October 11, 2022 — With Thomas Bremer, Devan Chemicals (part of the Pulcra Group), welcomes a new managing director, who will be managing the business of the innovative textile chemical solution specialist going forward. Bremer succeeds Sven Ghyselinck who will move into the board directors of Devan. Bremer, will assume, in addition to his current role as Global SBU Head Textile of parent company Pulcra, also the role of managing director of Devan. The focus of this dual role is to intensify the collaboration between Devan and Pulcra globally and to unlock synergy effects in the textile area and beyond. Devan is headquartered in Belgium and has offices in the U.K., Portugal and the United States. This year, the company celebrates its 45th anniversary.

Bremer has more than 23 years of global business development experience in the area of sales, product and business management for textile chemicals. Prior to joining Pulcra / Devan, Bremer was with Huntsman Textile Effects in Singapore since 2012, where he held various roles during his tenure including Global Business Unit Direct- Textile Chemicals and lately the role of Global Product and Direct Purchasing Director. Before that, Bremer worked at DyStar Singapore and was responsible for the Textile Auxiliaries business in Asia since 2005. From 1999-2005 Thomas was working at Rotta Germany and relocated to China as Sales Manager Asia in 2002. Thomas graduated from the University for Applied Science in the field of Textile Chemistry in 1998.

“I am convinced that Thomas Bremer’s intensive expertise and thorough industry knowledge, combined with his solid vision and leadership skills, make him a perfect match with Devan and its team,” said Ümit Yaldiz, CEO of Pulcra.

“With the support of all the talented and passionate people working here I am excited to guide Devan further on its path towards sustainable business growth,” Bremer stated. “I am looking forward to develop more end-to-end solutions from the Pulcra and Devan range for our customers in various enduse segments like apparel, denim and workwear as well as for home, transport and institutional textiles. The product and solution offering of both companies are complementing each other’s. Pulcra is focused on processing excellence with a wide range of process chemicals and softeners, while Devan offers unique value adding solutions on textiles like thermoregulation, flame retardants, encapsulation technologies and novel anti-microbial products.”

Posted October 11, 2022

Source: Devan Chemical