Web Industries Promotes Kathrin Doyle Arena To Vice President Human Resources To Support Global Growth In Medical, Aerospace, Personal And Home Care, And Industrial Sectors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — September 13, 2022 — Web Industries Inc., a global provider of contract converting and turnkey manufacturing services in the medical, aerospace, personal and home care, and industrial sectors, has promoted Kathrin Doyle Arena to the position of vice president of human resources.

In her new role, Arena will focus on fostering the company’s employee-owner culture, helping to sustain and grow the business in the United States and globally.

Arena joined Web Industries in 2016 as corporate human resources manager and was promoted a year later to senior director of human resources. Her first mission at the company was to develop and execute a multi-year strategy to refine and scale the HR organization. As an employee-owned company (ESOP), Web Industries places serious emphasis on the development, satisfaction and retention of its workforce.

In announcing the promotion, Web Industries CEO Mark Pihl pointed to Arena’s many successes: “During Kathy’s six years at Web Industries, she and her team have made great strides in building a global HR infrastructure that can keep up with our growth. She oversaw the implementation of a modern HR information system, fostered professional and executive development for our employee-owners, and helped implement a new compensation management system.”

Like most businesses, Web Industries faced COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges and disruptions. Arena and her team worked diligently to protect employees’ health and well-being, while striving to keep facilities open. During this same period, Web Industries was instrumental in supporting a major COVID-19 test manufacturer in producing millions of kits in record-setting time.

Arena notes that evolving the HR organization and keeping employees happy, healthy and successful are essential parts of her job. “I am looking forward to continuing to meet the needs of our global family of employee-owners as our company moves into the future,” she says. “We plan to attract, develop and retain the best people possible at Web Industries.”

Posted: September 13, 2022

Source: Web Industries Inc.