Teijin Holdings USA President Jane Thomas Appointed Again To U.S. Commerce Department Investment Advisory Council

TOKYO, Japan — August 31, 2022 — Teijin Limited announced today that Jane Thomas, Teijin Group Chief Representative of the Americas, and President of Teijin Holdings USA Inc., was appointed to the Investment Advisory Council of the United States Department of Commerce, a position she will serve until April 6, 2024. This will be the second appointment of Thomas to a high-ranking advisory role in support of the mission of the United States Department of Commerce. Her first appointment was made under former Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The Investment Advisory Council was established in 2016 as a conduit for key stakeholders to provide insights and counsel on how best to attract and retain foreign direct investment in the United States. Thomas joins a team of senior executives and industry leaders representing a breadth of industries and economic development agencies, all with the singular focus of providing their insights to the Secretary of Commerce. This appointment reflects Thomas’s belief in American workers and her commitment to bringing manufacturing to America.

Thomas acts as an Executive Board Member of the American Composites Manufacturers Association, a Board Member of Women in Manufacturing, and a founding member of Women in the Composites Industry as well. Thomas will complement the Council’s other business professionals by contributing her many years of such private-sector knowhow.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on the Council and provide my perspective on how government policies can encourage or inhibit foreign direct investment. It is my pleasure to offer my insights and experience to this Council to help further the successful job creation that foreign direct investment brings to America.” says Thomas.

Thomas also will support the Teijin Group’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States. She says “Teijin has been a strong economic partner with the U.S., making significant technological and capital contributions to America’s advanced materials manufacturing sector. Teijin also has made very large-scale investments in American innovation ecosystems that serve to strengthen U.S. supply chains. These efforts will pay off for generations to come, both for our company and the thousands of American workers we employ. For companies with a deep time horizon like Teijin, U.S. policies can have a profound impact on the level of comfort companies feel around continued investment and expansion decisions.”

The Teijin Group has helped to fuel a positive cycle of FDI in the United States in recent years. In 2021, The group launched carbon-fiber production in Greenwood, South Carolina. Also, it recently began producing automotive pickup boxes at its new facility in Seguin, Texas. Furthermore, the group has expanded prepreg production in its Miamisburg, Ohio location under an ongoing growth strategy. The Teijin Group continues to increase its manufacturing capacity in the U.S., providing highly sought-after strategic materials to the automotive, aerospace and other industries.

Posted: August 31, 2022

Source: Teijin Group