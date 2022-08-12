fabric inc. Appoints Sandra Campos To Board Of Directors

SEATTLE — August 11, 2022 — fabric, a headless commerce platform designed by experts and purpose-built for growth, today announced the appointment of Sandra Campos to its Board of Directors. fabric partnered with the Latino Corporate Directors Association who helped identify talented individuals ready for Director roles, and Campos’ brand and retail experience differentiated her from a list of exceptionally qualified candidates. She joins the Board as the company’s first independent Director.

Campos brings decades of retail and digital commerce experience to fabric’s Board, having served as CEO of DVF (Diane von Furstenberg), Co-President of Women’s Apparel Group at Centric Brands (Juicy Couture, Bebe, Buffalo, Tretorn, BCBG, and Hervé Legér), President of O Oscar, an Oscar de la Renta division, and Senior Vice President roles at Polo Ralph Lauren and Nautica. She is also a Board Member at Big Lots and Daniel’s Jewelers.

“We are thrilled to add Sandra to our Board of Directors as she is one of us — an executive who has worked at the highest levels of many of the most iconic retail and fashion brands of our time,” said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric. “Sandra brings so much to the table — she is both a visionary and an operator and I expect that her insights and counsel will profoundly impact our strategies as we innovate on behalf of our customers.”

Campos is also very involved in volunteer activities and giving back is a foundational component of her personal credo. She is a Board Member of Girls, Inc., a network of nonprofit organizations serving girls ages 5-18 at more than 1,500 sites in 350 cities across the United States and Canada, where girls learn to value their whole selves, discover and develop their inherent strengths, and receive the support they need to navigate the challenges they face. Additionally, she is a Director at the Latino Corporate Directors Association, whose mission is to develop, support, and increase the number of US Latinos on corporate boards.

“The team at fabric is inventing the future of commerce and I could not be more excited to start collaborating with this savvy and experienced group of professionals,” said Sandra Campos. “Consumer expectations around the shopping experience continue to grow and they are actually getting more complex. fabric’s technology provides retailers and brands maximum flexibility, scalability and customization to create exceptional shopping experiences. It’s technology I wish I had access to years ago!”

Posted: August 12, 2022

Source: fabric inc.