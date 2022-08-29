D3O Appoints Kevin Franks SVP Marketing, North America

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA — August 24, 2022 — D3O, the world’s leading impact protection brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Franks as SVP Marketing, North America.

Franks joins D3O with over two decades of marketing and brand leadership in the cycling and powersport industries including stints at Fox Racing, Specialized and Giro. Most recently Franks spent the past two years at Soldier Unlimited, a brand building agency.

Franks’ remit is to develop and implement the D3O brand and US marketing plan, across all sectors, as the company seeks to build on its position as the fastest growing protection brand in North America.

D3O is recognized as the world’s foremost impact protection brand, partnering with a significant portfolio of global brands across the motorcycle, sports, defence, workwear and consumer electronics industries, with D3O products used by the likes of the US Department of Defence, Fox Racing, ZAGG and Klim. Most recently D3O products have been adopted by brands that include Harley Davidson, Specialized, Giro, Ariat and Wrangler.

Kevin Franks commented:

“I’m honoured to join D3O in support of our purpose to enable people to push past personal limits and to challenge what’s possible. Joining a world class team and organization to further develop such a dynamic brand and proven product is truly a dream come true for me. I look forward to what’s in store for us and our esteemed brand partners.”

Stuart Sawyer, CEO D3O, commented:

“I’m delighted to announce Kevin joining the leadership team here at D3O. Kevin’s appointment reflects the ambition and commitment to building and growing our brand and marketing programs in North America, building on the great work that Simon McNair, our SVP Sales is doing. We are building a great D3O North America team to ensure we maximise the many exciting opportunities we have.”

The appointment of Franks continues D3O growth ambitions in North America. In March this year the company opened its new dedicated Sales and Marketing office on the West Coast in Huntington Beach, CA, complementing its Delta Three Oscar defence facilities in Virginia.

