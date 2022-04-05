Nester Hosiery Elevates Donna Anderson To Vice President Of Finance

MT. AIRY, N.C. — April 4, 2022 — Nester Hosiery, a U.S. manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and parent company of the Farm to Feet sock brand, has promoted Donna Anderson to vice president of Finance.

“Donna has skillfully guided us through the challenges posed by the pandemic and helped us manage our continued growth,” said Kelly Nester, Nester Hosiery CEO. “As VP of Finance she’ll be joining our senior leadership team where she will have an even greater impact on the success of the company.”

Anderson joined Nester Hosiery as Controller in 2016, a position she has held until this promotion. Prior to Nester Hosiery, Anderson spent over 25 years at Renfro Corp., another Mount Airy based sock producer, where the last position she held was senior accounting manager.

Source: Nester Hosiery