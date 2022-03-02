Oliver Jentschke Joins Baldwin To Lead European Sales Team

ST. LOUIS — March 2, 2022 — Baldwin Technology Company Inc. is pleased to announce that Oliver Jentschke, an industrial engineer with a long track record as a customer-focused sales leader, has joined the organization as Vice President of Sales for Europe. His experience leading and developing commercial teams, along with his results-driven approach and passion for enhancing the customer experience, will be instrumental as he builds and delivers Baldwin’s print sales strategy across Europe.

Said Baldwin Chief Commercial Officer Peter Hultberg: “I am delighted that Oliver has joined Baldwin to partner with our team and develop our strategy for serving existing and new customers in the print market, driving toward customer connectivity and value, and further growing our business in Europe.”

Jentschke is a highly skilled commercial leader, most recently working for ratioparts GmbH (part of Arrowhead Engineered Products), where he was the Sales Director for Europe. Prior to that, Jentschke was the Sales Director for Oerlikon and ROFIN-LASAG AG. He also spent time as the Business Development Manager for Rotoflex/Mark Andy Inc., where he and his sales team drove revenue growth and market expansion throughout Europe. Jentschke received an industrial engineering degree from the University of Cologne in Germany.

Said Jentschke: “I am very excited to be part of the Baldwin team and to be working in an industry that I have always enjoyed.”

Baldwin offers the broadest range of industry-leading process-improvement technology for the printing and packaging industries—including cleaning, drying and spray automation systems; 100 percent defect-detection; register- and color-control solutions; LED, UV and IR systems; and corona surface treatment and rotary spray solutions. Baldwin’s revolutionary Industry 4.0 platform, AMP IoT (Internet of Things), quickly connects the data from machines, accessories, management information systems and workflows to obtain a holistic view of production and overall equipment effectiveness, regardless of make, model or vintage of the assets.

Baldwin recently realigned its sales teams to simplify customers’ access to its process-improvement and consumables technologies, and optimize service for the printing and packaging industries. The company’s prior sales structure was built around its product lines. With the realignment, sales leaders cover smaller regional geographies, and regional teams have access to the full Baldwin portfolio of equipment, consumables and service products. In addition to having one regional sales point of contact, Baldwin customers benefit from an expert service and support team, and aftermarket, consumables and upgrade programs.

Source: Baldwin Technology Company Inc.