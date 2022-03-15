HanesBrands Announces That Jon Ram, President Of Global Activewear, Is Departing For Another Opportunity To Be Closer To His Family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — March 15, 2022 — HanesBrands, a global supplier of iconic apparel brands, today announced that Jon Ram, president of Global Activewear, is departing HBI for a role at another company to be closer to his family, effective March 31.

HanesBrands is conducting an internal and external search for a successor.

“I want to thank Jon for everything he has done to build our global Champion business since joining the company in 2018, and I wish him all the best in his new role,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “Jon has helped get us off to a strong start in growing Champion as part of our Full Potential plan. We have an outstanding team in place, and I am confident that we will continue to deliver strong growth in this iconic brand as we execute our plan and reach our Full Potential targets.”

Posted: March 15, 2022

Source: HanesBrands