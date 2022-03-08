Gustavo Figueroa Joins MagnaColours Team

BARNSLEY, England — March 8, 2022 — MagnaColours Ltd. is delighted to inform its customers and partners that Gustavo Figueroa has transitioned across to the MagnaColours team as Business Development Manager for the Americas.

After spending 13 years of his career at Avient, Figueroa will now represent the MagnaColours brand in the Americas region, as Magna takes the next step in its journey as part of Avient Corp.

Figueroa has over 20 years’ experience in the screen-printing industry, and during his time at Avient has supported the growth of its entire portfolio of specialty inks including Wilflex, Rutland, Printop, Zodiac, and now Magna.

Figueroa is looking forward to building relationships with MagnaColours’ customers and partners, whilst continuing to provide high levels of support to brands, printers, distributors across the region.

Posted March 8, 2022

Source: MagnaColours