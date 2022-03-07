Culp, Inc. Promotes Chadd Coltrain To Director Of Strategic Global Sales For Culp Home Fashions

HIGH POINT, N.C. — March 7, 2022 — Culp, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) today announced that Chadd Coltrain has been named Director of Strategic Global Sales for Culp Home Fashions, the company’s mattress fabrics division.

Coltrain has served as perseverance partner since 2003 where he has been a regional and national sales representative for mattress fabric, sewn covers, consumer products and creative services. He will continue to report to Jeff Veach, vice president of sales and marketing for Culp Home Fashions.

Commenting on the announcement, Veach stated, “I have had the pleasure of working with Chadd for many years. This position is a perfect fit for Culp Home Fashions, for Chadd, and for our customers. Chadd brings great value to our customers. He understands the market and is perfectly positioned to help drive the creativity and innovation required in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. I am excited for this next chapter in Chadd’s career and to how it will enhance our organization.”

Coltrain’s new responsibilities will cover both CULP’s mattress fabric and sewn cover product offerings. In this progressive position for Culp Home Fashions, Coltrain will oversee sales and development for all retail direct products and certain key national accounts, while also coordinating with the brand experience management team, the creative team, and the innovations team to evaluate future technologies. Coltrain will engage senior management on the market landscape and key strategic opportunities. He will also facilitate relationships with CULP’s operational team and customers to insure seamless transitions of order management by the operations team.

Veach concluded by saying, “Chadd will play a critical role in taking Culp Home Fashions to the next level. We are looking forward to the many upcoming opportunities for our company, for Chadd, and for our customers.”

Posted: March 7, 2022

Source: Culp, Inc.