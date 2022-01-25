Mannington Commercial Introduces New Director Of Sustainability

CALHOUN, Ga. — January 24, 2022 — Mannington Commercial announces the hire of Shane Totten to the newly created role of director of sustainability.

Totten will work with industry partners on sustainability initiatives, product research and design, and sales and marketing by facilitating transformative thinking to shape the built environment and its impact on people and planet. In his new role Totten will report directly to Tom Pendley, president of Mannington Commercial.

Totten is a leader in the field of regenerative systems, focusing on developing and implementing outcomes that promote people, planet, and profit. He has a comprehensive understanding of the challenges businesses face as they strive to minimize adverse impacts within a changing climate. He joins Mannington after more than a decade of sustainability policy, research, and education leadership in both the private and public sectors. He is a licensed architect and member of the American Institute of Architects.

“I’m excited to add this type of talent to focus specifically on our commercial business,” said Pendley. “Shane brings more than 30 years of experience in sustainable design, urban planning, and architecture promoting regenerative principles throughout the design industry. We are thrilled to welcome him to Mannington Commercial, where his expertise and advocacy will align with our core values of Care and Do the Right Things.”

For more than 30 years, Mannington has been working to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities it serves. The company offers a range of unique programs and benefits to help customers achieve their sustainability goals. Mannington is an active and supporting member of the Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE), dedicated to the recycling and resume of post-consumer carpet. The company is one of the 50 original Save Energy Now Leaders, now called Better Plants, working in conjunction with the Department of Energy.

Posted January 25, 2022

Source: Mannington