Herculite Products, Inc. Promotes Peter B. Mckernan To Director Of Supply Chain Management

EMIGSVILLE, Pa— January 24, 2022 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high performance and custom fabrics is pleased to announce that Peter B. McKernan has been promoted to Director of Supply Chain Management.

Peter B. McKernan is being promoted the newly created position of Director of Supply Chain Management. In this new role, Peter will be responsible for the management of all corporate forecasting and planning, as well as planned capacity scheduling.

Peter earned his bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain and Finance from Duquesne University. He has been with Herculite since 2018, serving in several roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as the Manager of Supply Chain Analytics & Forecasting. This promotion recognizes Peter’s supply chain academic preparedness, hard work and many contributions made to Herculite during his tenure with the organization.

In this new role Peter will continue to report to Vice President, Supply Chain Management, J. Alan Collier, and will continue to help Herculite in its mission is to help our customers grow their business by delivering products and services of exceptional value distinguished by their quality and innovation on time, every day.

Posted: January 24, 2022

Source: Herculite®, Inc.