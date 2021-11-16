Motion Industries, Inc. Names John Watwood Vice President Of Operations Integration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — November 16, 2021 — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of John Watwood to Vice President of Operations Integration, effective immediately.

Mr. Watwood moves to this position from Vice President/Group Executive for the Southeast, to which he was promoted in 2019. In his new and expanded role, he will be responsible for Motion’s Distribution/Fulfillment network, Branch Operations Support and Enterprise Excellence. He will report to Joe Limbaugh, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Operations Support, Marketing, and Enterprise Excellence.

“John’s experience, aptitude and tenure make him uniquely qualified to lead in these important areas, and we are excited to have him on board,” said Mr. Limbaugh. “The transition process will begin immediately and will be complete by January 1. We look forward to seeing the impact of John’s influence.”

Mr. Watwood has over 20 years of experience in various sales and operations roles in both manufacturing and distribution—including his employment with Motion Industries, which began in 2008. In addition, he played an integral role in the development and deployment of Motion’sProject Challenge, a pilot which transformed a traditional branch structure into a territory-based sales area supported by a local fulfillment center.

A graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (BS Industrial Distribution and Marketing), Mr. Watwood also earned an MBA at the University of North Alabama.

Posted November 16, 2021

Source: Motion