Registration And Exhibit Reservations Are Open For Hygienix™ 2026

CARY, N.C. — June 8, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has announced that registration and exhibit reservations for Hygienix™ 2026 are now open. Hygienix will take place Nov. 16-19 at the Hyatt Regency Houston in Houston, Texas.

Hygienix will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and business professionals from across the absorbent hygiene products (AHP) industry for expert-led conference sessions, product showcases, networking opportunities, Lifetime Service Awards, and the presentation of the Hygienix Innovation Award™.

Hygienix Program Highlights

Attendees will gain valuable insights across key areas driving the future of hygiene:

Industry collaboration or “coopertition”

Market intelligence and global economics

Regulatory and trade environment

Innovation in products, materials, and processes

Sustainability and end-of-life solutions

Consumer and end-user insights

Startups, entrepreneurs, and emerging technologies

Business Opportunities and Networking

The Exhibits will showcase the latest innovations in the absorbent hygiene industry, offering a platform for companies to demonstrate their products and services to potential partners and clients.

Hygienix 2026 will once again feature Lightning Talks—a series of fast-paced, five-minute presentations by nearly 20 companies scheduled for Nov. 17-18 in the afternoon.

Hygienix Innovation Award™

Recognizing breakthrough products, technologies, and solutions that are making a significant impact in the hygiene sector, the Hygienix Innovation Award will be awarded at the event.

Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 14th. Finalists will present their products on Nov. 17, and the winner will be announced on Nov. 19 to close the event. Last year’s winner was Confitex Technology for their Washable Nonwoven Sanitary Pads, the world’s first washable nonwoven sanitary pads designed for sustainability and scalability without the need for SAPs.

Lifetime Service Award Recipients

Carl Cucuzza and Pricie Hanna are receiving the Lifetime Service Awards. Both industry veterans are being recognized for their key contributions to the advancement of the nonwovens industry and INDA. Cucuzza and Hanna will accept their awards Tuesday, November 17th at 4:30 pm.

For registration and exhibit reservations, visit www.hygienix.org

Posted: June 8, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry