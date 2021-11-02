Indorama Ventures Strengthens Its Top Management Council With New Appointments And Role Rotations

BANGKOK, Thailand — November 2, 2021 — Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, today announced it has strengthened its Indorama Management Council (IMC) — the company’s highest operational management committee — by rotating experienced executives and adding the COOs of the Fibers and Integrated Oxides & Derivatives (IOD) segments.

The elevation of Christopher Kenneally, COO of Fibers, and Alastair Port, COO of IOD, to the IMC — will enable more agile decision making as they build their high-growth segments into self-sustaining organizations that maximize value for IVL stakeholders. The appointments are effective immediately.

In a rotation of roles, Sanjay Ahuja, the current CFO of IVL, will switch to interim COO of Combined PET (CPET) for a period of 2 years, effective January 2022, as part of a rotation of senior expertise across the IMC. He will report to D K Agarwal as CEO, who will take on additional broader responsibilities as CFO. The CPET role rotation will enable new dynamism in this largest segment of IVL and establish a self-sustaining organization for the permanent successor that IMC selects over this period. Agarwal will be supported by Ashok Jain in an enhanced role as controller, covering Banking & Finance, Global Consolidation, Taxation and M&A.

Further, Klaus Holz will join the IMC as chief human resources officer, effective January 1, 2022. He replaces Roberto Bettini who will retire at the end of 2021.

Aloke Lohia, group CEO of Indorama Ventures, said, “It is important that we continue to nurture a ‘growth mindset’ by adding new executives to the c-suite and rotating experienced directors. Our newest business leaders in, Fibers and IOD, are now represented at the highest decision-making level which gives them the support they need, as our premium growth drivers, to realize full value for our stakeholders. I wish these exceptional executives all the best in their enhanced roles on our IMC as they help steer IVL to a bright future.”

Source: Indorama Ventures

