Baldwin Realigns Sales Team To Simplify Customers’ Access To Process-Improvement And Consumables Technologies

ST. LOUIS — Sept. 27, 2021 — In a move to optimize interactions and simplify customer access to the printing industry’s largest portfolio of process-improvement and consumables technologies, Baldwin Technology Company Inc. is excited to announce changes across its print and packaging sales teams for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia, as well as the Americas, effective October 1. After this realignment, customers will benefit from having a single point of contact for all of Baldwin’s product lines.

“We have listened to customers’ feedback, and the consistent message we hear is that they crave a single point of contact for our product portfolio and expertise,” said Peter Hultberg, Baldwin’s chief commercial officer. “Our prior structure was built around our product lines, which made sense following the acquisitions we have made in the last five years, whereas our new structure is built for and around our customers, allowing us to get closer to their daily challenges and needs.”

Through its strategic acquisitions, Baldwin offers the broadest range of connected process-improvement technology for the printing and packaging industries, in addition to being the premier global provider of cleaning, drying and spray automation systems. Baldwin Vision Systems’ Web Printing Controls, QuadTech and PC Industries offer 100 percent defect-detection, and register- and color-control solutions; AMS Spectral UV provides LED, UV and IR systems; and Ahlbrandt manufactures corona surface treatment, rotary spray solutions and hot air-drying technology.

“Effective October 1, our sales teams in EMEAR and the Americas will be realigned to cover smaller regional geographies, and our regional teams will have access to the full Baldwin portfolio of equipment, consumables and service products, as well as industry product expertise, powered by our new Industry 4.0 AMP IoT (Internet of Things) data-aggregation and process-monitoring software platform,” Hultberg added. “This means our customers will have a single sales point of contact for all products, while simplifying their access to the technical experts throughout our business.”

“Through these changes, we will be able to spend more time with our customers, better understand their changing needs and share our solutions, as we help provide value across their entire production process,” said Craig Black, who joined Baldwin in February this year, and will help lead the company’s realigned sales teams in his role as the vice president of sales, Americas. “From vision inspection, to LED-UV curing and blanket cleaning systems, Baldwin offers multiple solutions to help drive increased productivity and quality, decreased downtime and waste, and ultimately, help our customers win more business and be more profitable, while reducing their carbon footprint. Now is a great time to connect with us and see how we can collaborate.”

Posted September 28, 2021

Source: Baldwin