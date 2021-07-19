Culp, Inc. To Participate In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

HIGH POINT, N.C. — July 19, 2021 — Culp, Inc. today announced that Ken Bowling, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.

Hosting Mr. Bowling in the Fireside Chat will be Budd Bugatch, Senior Analyst for Water Tower Research. The 30-minute virtual discussion will explore Culp’s business model from a financial perspective. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.culp.com

Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed any time for replay.

Register for the event here. https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480254&tp_key=ce125ac615

Posted July 19, 2021

Source: Culp, Inc.