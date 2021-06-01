Winners Announcement: 2021 AATCC Outstanding College Graduate Award

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — May 26, 2021 — This year’s recipient of the AATCC Outstanding College Graduate of the Year Award is Josephine “Josie” Cranfill from North Carolina State University (NCSU). She was chosen from all the AATCC Student Chapter Award recipients for this award; she received a plaque and a check from AATCC in the amount of $1,000.

Cranfill will graduate with a degree in Polymer & Color Chemistry Science with an Operations Concentration and a Spanish Minor. Her ability to apply her knowledge, specifically in the textile areas, is exceptional. She demonstrates this each day with her work in the NCSU Pilot Lab. Putting her knowledge into practice is where Cranfill’s understanding of textile chemistry principles really shines.

Cranfill has completely dedicated herself to the service of the university and the AATCC Student Chapter. Whether it was her role as her class’s representative, a university student ambassador, the founder of an organization focused on healthcare and sanitary needs for women experiencing homelessness, or as president of the student chapter, she has given so much of her time to serve, help, and mentor others. Her work with the NCSU AATCC Student Chapter helped to significantly increase the active membership outside of the chemistry majors and reach students in the apparel and fashion majors. Through her service, she has had an impact on hundreds of students during her time at the university.

Cranfill said: “Immediately after spring graduation, I plan on completing a second senior research project with NCSU’s Harold Freeman and Gerardo Montero centered on supercritical carbon dioxide dyeing. I’m excited to further my research on non-aqueous dyeing methods with two renowned experts in the field. In July, I will be joining Unifi at their Reidsville, N.C., USA, dyehouse as a management trainee. I’ve been able to speak with Unifi representatives throughout my undergraduate career and am happy to be a part of a company so focused on sustainable innovation. Post-graduation, I’ll be continuing my involvement with AATCC as a newly graduated young professional while keeping up contact with our NC State chapter as an alumna.”

Posted June 1, 2021

Source: AATCC