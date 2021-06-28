Mimaki’s Arjen Evertse Promoted To General Manager Sales, EMEA

AMSTERDAM — June 28, 2021— Mimaki, a manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, has today announced that Arjen Evertse has been appointed as General Manager Sales, EMEA, effective 1st September 2021. After founding a business to support the adoption of Mimaki technology in Eurasia, this increased responsibility and exciting new challenge is the latest step forward in Evertse’s successful 12-year long Mimaki career.

Evertse has held a variety of roles at Mimaki, including technical operator and senior management, but most recently, he has overseen Mimaki Eurasia, a Mimaki subsidiary.

“Working across the different departments and gaining experience in different roles within Mimaki has given me a real insight into the quality and capabilities delivered by Mimaki’s solutions,” Evertse explained. “As the years have gone by, I’ve witnessed Mimaki’s commitment to continue to develop its technology and bring some of the most pioneering solutions to market. It is this constant innovation that has inspired me, kept me loyal and motivated to achieve my goals, as well as always support Mimaki’s customers. This new role is the next, exciting stage of my Mimaki journey, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Evertse will succeed Ronald van den Broek, who has accepted a partner position at valued Mimaki customer and 3D print specialist, Marketiger.

“When you think of Mimaki, Arjen and I will be two of the faces that come to mind! We have both enjoyed extensive and exciting careers with the company. It will, therefore, be no surprise that, despite my decision to take on a new challenge, it is with a business that is as devoted to Mimaki technology as we are,” says van den Broek. “I truly believe that Arjen is the best person to take over my position as General Manager Sales, EMEA and am incredibly pleased to still be able to work with him, and the rest of the team, in my new role. I wish them all the very best for the future!”

Source: Mimaki